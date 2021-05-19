Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Home & Decorating

New homeowner’s shock discovery under lawn

by Sophie Chirgwin
19th May 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A first homeowner was shocked when he dug up his front lawn to discover he had unknowingly bought a house with a pool.

Physiotherapist Sam Letchford, 25, bought a home at Marcoola on the Sunshine Coast in March this year.

After doing some landscape work over the weekend, Mr Letchford saw some concrete patches under the grass in his front lawn. When he ripped it up he found the shell of a pool underneath.

The shell of the former pool. Pic: Supplied
The shell of the former pool. Pic: Supplied

"It's sort of annoying because I wanted a flat lawn, and there was this big chunk and I just thought the previous owners hadn't sorted it out. But it turns out they had just filled a pool with soil and covered it," he said.

"It was pretty hectic."

Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied
Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied

Mr Letchford said no one told him the pool had been covered, but it still wouldn't have stopped him from buying the property.

Pics of the pool in its glory days. Pic: Supplied
Pics of the pool in its glory days. Pic: Supplied

"I still think I would have bought the block because it's so hard to get into the market with homes, but it definitely would have come into consideration for me for sure."

What would seem like a renovation nightmare to some, Mr Letchford said he "sees the humour in it".

"I was with my mates and we all thought it was pretty funny," he said.

"If it's going to be super expensive to fix my mood might change."

Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied
Sam Letchford is currently digging up the pool. Pic: Supplied

He said his new neighbours told him the previous owner had borrowed soil more than a decade ago to fill the pool.

Mr Letchford isn't planning on restoring the pool, and is instead hoping he can remove the concrete and have a flat lawn.

Originally published as New homeowner's shock discovery under lawn

editors picks home owenership

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Relevant parties’ were consulted for Grantham COVID project

        Premium Content ‘Relevant parties’ were consulted for Grantham COVID project

        News Immediate neighbours were notified about the Grantham Quarantine hub, according to the agricultural department.

        • 19th May 2021 2:38 PM
        Cattle injured in livestock truck incident

        Premium Content Cattle injured in livestock truck incident

        News Police are on scene at an incident in the Lockyer Valley where livestock

        • 19th May 2021 2:22 PM
        School facility takes out top QLD design award

        Premium Content School facility takes out top QLD design award

        Education The school building’s sleek design and functionality earned it the top honour

        Experienced art professional to lead Somerset gallery

        Premium Content Experienced art professional to lead Somerset gallery

        News An experienced art professional will lead the Somerset’s gallery