Ash the cat is waiting for a new owner to take him home.
News

New home needed for this Halloween kitty

Ashleigh Howarth
by
31st Oct 2018 11:56 AM

SUPERSTITION states black cats should usually be avoided on Halloween, but this adorable kitty is hoping one family will be brave enough to take him home.

Ash is a one-year-old male domestic shorthair cat who is currently waiting for his forever home at the Scenic Rim Regional Council in Beaudesert.

He is very cuddly and is desperatly seeking a comfy lap to sit on.

 

 

Ash is a male domestic shorthair cat that is looking for an owner to take him home on Halloween.
He has been desexed, vaccinated and wormed.

Adoption price is $125.

If you would like to take him home with you, phone 5540 5111.

Ipswich Advertiser

