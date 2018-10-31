New home needed for this Halloween kitty

Ash the cat is waiting for a new owner to take him home.

SUPERSTITION states black cats should usually be avoided on Halloween, but this adorable kitty is hoping one family will be brave enough to take him home.

Ash is a one-year-old male domestic shorthair cat who is currently waiting for his forever home at the Scenic Rim Regional Council in Beaudesert.

He is very cuddly and is desperatly seeking a comfy lap to sit on.

He has been desexed, vaccinated and wormed.

Adoption price is $125.

If you would like to take him home with you, phone 5540 5111.