New home for WWI tank Mephisto

1st Nov 2018 12:00 AM

A RESTORED World War I tank recently on display in Ipswich has found a new home in a permanent Queensland Museum exhibition.

Mephisto, the last surviving German tank familiar to generations of Queenslanders, is the centrepiece of a new permanent exhibition, the Anzac Legacy Gallery.

After leaving Workshops Rail Museum earlier this year, it underwent conservation work at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra before being returned to Brisbane, 100 years after it had been recovered from the battlefields of France by Australian soldiers from Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palasczcuk has previewed the new Anzac Legacy Gallery at the Queensland Museum at Southbank ahead of its public opening in time for Remembrance Day on November 11 - the centenary of the Armistice.

"The gallery is an important addition to the Museum, with an impressive and moving collection of historical items of great significance to Queensland's Anzac story," she said.

"Mephisto takes centre stage, but there are many other remarkable and historically important pieces displayed in a sensitive way. A Victoria Cross awarded posthumously to 20-year-old Paddy Bugden will also be on display.

anzacs mephisto queensland museum
Ipswich Queensland Times

