New home for USQ’s law school brings more opportunities

THE University of Southern Queensland’s School of Law and Justice has found a new home in Ipswich.

The Bachelor of Laws degree has moved from the university’s campus in Springfield, where it had been taught since 2007.

The official opening was held on Tuesday and attended by the highest-ranking judicial officer in the country

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie, USQ Chancellor John Dornbusch, Chief Justice of Australia Susan Kiefel and USQ Deputy Chancellor George Fox unveil the new Moot Court.

Chief Justice of Australia Susan Kiefel joined Chancellor John Dornbusch and Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie to open the new location.

Head of School of Law and Justice Professor Reid Mortensen said the location of the Ipswich campus would provide more opportunities for students.

Students currently enrolled in the program have the option to finish their degree at either campus.

“We are excited by the opportunities it will create for our students,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS:Mayor demands more detail on how $4.6 million spent

“The school already enjoys close ties with the profession locally, but being situated fewer than five minutes from the Ipswich courts, one of the largest Queensland court complexes outside Brisbane, enables us to give our students the best chance to learn and develop as professionals.

“The larger space also allows us to expand student numbers in the law program.”

Academic staff will be located in the newly renovated heritage-listed Grace House.

The 104-year-old building includes a large meeting room, staff offices, a dedicated room for the USQ Law Society student group and a collection of law reports and journals.

USQ Chancellor John Dornbusch, Chief Justice of Australia Susan Kiefel, USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie and Professor Reid Mortensen.

Chief Justice Kiefel, the first woman ever appointed to her position in 2017, also unveiled the university’s new Moot Court.

The purpose-built modern courtroom includes full audiovisual capacity to accommodate both on-campus and online students and remote appearances of counsel or judges.

USQ will soon open a law clinic at the Ipswich campus, which will offer pro bono legal services to the public while allowing students to gain practical experience under the supervision of accredited legal practitioners.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.