New home for strongmen opens in Ipswich

FORGET mirrors, looking pretty and fancy workout clothes.

A new gym has opened in Ipswich where strength and ability are king, and lifting concrete balls is the norm - the first of its kind for the city.

Three friends decided to open up Empire Asylum - Home of Crazy Strength at Blacksoil after competing in Strongman competitions on the Gold Coast.

The new business opened its doors for the first time this week.

Owner Kyle Greene, a former serving member of the air force, said if the gym could create enough of a following, they will hold Strongman competitions in Ipswich.

If you're not sure, don't worry - Kyle and the other owners will help you.

"We wanted to bring something different to Ipswich," Kyle said.

"And there is nothing else like this here.

"The best thing about Strongman is there's no body shaming.

"It's all about strength, ability and heavy lifting. It doesn't matter if you are large or petite, a man or a woman, everyone is welcome."

NOW OPEN: Strongman Kyle Greene , one of the owners aof a new gym at Blacksoil, lifting a 90kg 'tree'. Cordell Richardson

Boiler maker Ricky Ludlow, 37, is one of the other owners and built most of the equipment from scratch.

"A lot of Strongman equipment is customised, it's a very unique sport," he said.

"It's not all about muscles - it's about mindset."

Strongman Kyle Greene. Cordell Richardson

At the Strongman gym, you're likely to lift trees, atlas stones (concrete balls of varying weights up to 135kgs), tyres and anything else heavy enough to present a challenge.

For Kyle, the most attractive part of the Strongman movement is the supportive culture.

"You'll never not finish an event in a Strongman competition," he said.

"Everyone supports everyone and they won't allow you to not finish.

"That's one of the things I love about it. It's for everyone, there's no judgment and everyone supports you."

You'll find Empire Asylum at 1505 Warrego Hwy, Blacksoil behind the Brisbane bound BP.