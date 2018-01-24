New home for mining's rich seam of history

ALL MINE: Ipswich Historical Society's Norm Gehrmann, Hugh Taylor, Col King and Col Webb with the donated mine signs at the Cooneana Heritage Centre.

A MEMENTO from the last underground coal mine in Ipswich has been donated to the region's leading historical organisation by the region's last remaining mining company, the New Hope Group.

The donated front gate sign originally stood at the entrance to New Hill Colliery. It closed in 1997 marking the end of nearly 150 years of underground coalmining in Ipswich.

Now proudly displayed by the Ipswich Historical Society at the Cooneana Heritage Centre, it is accompanied by a second donated sign from New Hope's former Haenke coal mine.

Society president Hugh Taylor said Ipswich's mining heritage was a significant part of the heritage centre's collection of memorabilia.

"The city of Ipswich was built on coal mining but there are a lot of people in our community who are unaware of our early beginnings," Mr Taylor said.

"Younger people are especially surprised when they find out about the city's coalmining past so it's important for us to display these objects and help educate our community."

"As a historical society, our role is to ensure our young people have somewhere to go to learn about our history and how we reached where we are today."