New home for Australian football

The A-League has pinned its future on a yet-to-be launched streaming service as part of a deal worth $40 million a season over five years which guarantees a limited return to free to air TV.

The Australian Professional Leagues, which controls the A-League and the W-League, on Wednesday announced a new broadcast contract with ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand.

The deal, more lucrative than expected but still well short of the money paid for AFL and NRL broadcast rights, includes one free-to-air A-League match each Saturday night on Network 10 and one free-to-air W-League game each Sunday on 10 Bold.

Those matches will also be shown on 10 Play on demand, with all A-League and W-League games also available on the Paramount+ streaming service being launched in August.

The new deal, which includes the sale of a small equity stake to Ten’s owners, ViacomCBS, also ends a 16-year relationship with Fox Sports.

“Though this marks the start of a new era for the leagues, Fox Sports has been a great friend of football since the beginning and we’re incredibly grateful for their support and investment over the past 16 years,” APL chairman Paul Lederer said.

“We thank (Foxtel Group chief executive) Patrick Delany and his team for everything they have done for us and for their commitment to help partner us through this transition.”

Delany said a decision had been made to “maintain our cost and valuation discipline in relation to these rights”.

“As the Australian Professional Leagues look toward a new future, we thank them for their partnership, Delany said.

“We have been incredibly pleased to bring the A-League and the W-League to the many fans of football in Australia.

“We wish the APL well, and for football fans, we remain the go-to destination for those who love the best in European Football League action, including Italy’s Serie A, Germany’s Bundesliga and Spain’s La Liga.”

