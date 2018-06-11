New home deal sees father of two quit renting

EXCITED: Paul Ngamata has purchased a property in Bellbird Park with a 5 per cent deposit and can't wait to move in.

EXCITED: Paul Ngamata has purchased a property in Bellbird Park with a 5 per cent deposit and can't wait to move in. Rob Williams

PAUL Ngamata finally has a place to call his own after years of renting and helping his two daughters buy their first houses.

He's bought a house in Bellbird Park's Brentwood Forest estate with just a 5 per cent deposit thanks to AVID Property Group's Tempo Living range.

"I had a my own home years ago with my ex,” Mr Ngamata said.

He rented for years around Brisbane all the while helping his children buy houses, he even moved in with one of his daughters helping with payments for the house, but said it was now time to move on.

"She's now married and has a five week old baby.”

Mr Ngamata said it felt like he was starting from scratch aged 56 but he didn't regret his decisions.

"Any money I've saved has gone to the kids.

"This is a new start, I didn't want to rent again.”

He's signed the paperwork on a brand new two bedroom home which he describes as "low maintenance”.

"I'm single, it's all I need, I don't need a big house.”

Mr Ngamata said he doesn't have to pay any ongoing construction payments and only has one contract to worry about. He had to jump a few initial "hurdles” but he'll just have the mortgage repayments to worry about - which he said would be cheaper than renting.

He expects the house to be finished in October or November.

AVID Property Group General Manager Queensland Bruce Harper said the new Tempo Living homes were a "game changer” for those dreaming of buying of their own, brand new home and first home buyers could get into the property market with only a 5 per cent deposit while securing a $20,000 grant if they signed up before June 30.