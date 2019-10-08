Menu
New health twist on popular pub beer

8th Oct 2019 2:54 PM | Updated: 2:54 PM

One of Australia's biggest beer brands - Pure Blonde - has released an entirely organic alternative to its lager and cider, and they believe it's a game-changer.

It means you won't have to go a boutique brewery to pick up an organic beer - as the new drinks will be available at major supermarkets.

The low carb brand believes the move was the next logical step as it tries to appeal to health conscious Aussie beer drinkers.

To promote the launch, the lager recipe along with the full brewing process will be posted on billboards across the country and in a digital campaign.

Those behind the brew say it’s going to shake-up the market.

"We've created Pure Blonde Organic because beer lovers are increasingly conscious of the ingredients that go into their favourite drinks," said Carlton and United Breweries spokesman Brian Phan.

When Pure Blonde launched in 2004, its makers believed there was an emerging trend of people making more conscious choices around consumption.

"That trend has only grown," said Brian. "Going ACO certified organic was the next logical step for Pure Blonde."

The new organic beer is said to have the same taste and alcohol content as the original. The only difference will be that the hops and barley used are farmed without the use of artificial or synthetic chemicals, such as herbicides and pesticides.

