New hair salon opens at popular Ipswich shopping centre

RACEVIEW has a new hairdressing salon in the popular Raceview Shopping Centre. Julie Gordon recently acquired the business and has brought her own special touch to the salon. Julie's Glitz and Glamour is making a positive impact on locals.

"I took the business over seven weeks ago. It was formerly known as Rapunzel's Hair Tower. The street front salon is perfect," owner Julie Gordon said.

Although she has a great deal of experience under her belt, Julie admits to being a little scared to take the plunge by opening her own business.

"I wanted to do a full revamp of the business. It is looking great and I guess the best way to describe it is how my customers talk about it. They say it looks bigger, clean, fresh, welcoming and comfortable. That is exactly what I was wanting to achieve," she said.

Julie has 26 years of experience as a hairdresser. "I left school and went in as an apprentice at the age of 16 and continue today."

Over this time she has raised a family and said over that period it was not the time to think about her own business.

"This is the right time for me to do this. I worked at Rapunzel's for three months when the opportunity came up as they closed down," she said.

"I offer the full range of services for ladies and men as well as for children. I also do eyebrow and eyelash tinting and facial waxing."

Clients can make an appointment or drop by. The business is open six days a week and will do late night appointments as required.

"I don't have a particular late night trading I prefer to be available to stay open later as customers need me to," Julie said.

"I am keen to offer my clients reasonable prices and build trust with them. People like to get to know their hairdresser and feel that their needs are understood. It is vital that clients have a good experience. This is a fresh new salon, and I am bringing a new approach."

A local business coach has helped shape the direction of Julie's Glitz and Glamour.

"Kimberley from Corporate Services Club has worked with me to establish the business. It is great to have that external advice and we are adding those additional touches to the business that make people feel special," Julie said.

"I do a lot of formals and there are a few of those coming up. I also do weddings and other special events. I must admit I do love doing up styling."

"I am very pleased with how it is going. It has grown so much since opening and I am getting great feedback. I have to say, and I mean this humbly, I am so proud of what has been achieved already. I am thankful to my clients who are supporting me," she said.

While Julie Gordon has a barber right next door, rather than that being an issue it is a strong collaboration. "I get busy or there are some styles that he can do better so I am happy to refer clients as he is to send people to me. It is great that we work well together but have our own loyal customer base."

Julie's Glitz and Glamour are on Facebook for more details.