New gym planned to neighbour Krispy Kreme, Carl's Jr

FIRST there was Krispy Kreme and Carl's Jr Burger and now the company behind a contemporary gym has grand plans for a Redbank Plains shopping centre.

Ipswich City Council this month received a development application for a 9Round franchise Gym in the same complex that American fast food retailers Carl's Jr Burger and Krispy Kreme opened this year.

9Round is a franchise gym focused on a 30 minute kickbox fitness workout incorporating nine fitness stations. A new circuit starts every three minutes providing flexibility for clients, rather than having scheduled class times.

The gym typically operates from Monday to Saturday.

Application details reveal the gym will fit out a space that is already built as part of the centre.

"The proposed gym is a small-scale use which will serve the needs of the local community. It is also compatible with the existing uses within the centre and will provide greater variety to the centre. We believe the development is appropriate for the locality and will provide benefit to the local community," the application reads.

Zaraffa's Coffee, Origin Kebabs and Caltex Service Station are also open in the centre.

A decision is yet to be recorded against the application.

About 9Round

There are other 9Round franchises located throughout Queensland at Ashgrove, Morningside,

Forest Lake, Miami and Robina.

The workouts involve a mix of cardio and resistance training predominantly focused on kickboxing, boxing, mixed martial arts and body weight workouts.

All kickboxing and boxing equipment is padded.

In addition to the 30 minute kickbox fitness workouts, the gym also offers personal training for individuals and small groups. As an ancillary use the gym also offers supplements, merchandise and associated products for sale.

A new circuit starts every three minutes providing flexibility for clients, rather than having scheduled class times. There are typically a maximum of two clients on each station at any one time and generally a maximum of three staff at the gym at any one time to assist clients with their workouts.