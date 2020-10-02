New gym adds to boom suburb’s fitness feast

KARALEE residents are about to be spoiled for choice when it comes to keeping fit and healthy.

With their Ipswich gym already at capacity, husband and wife team Darren and Shane Lawrence have decided to open a second fitness studio at the recently refurbished Karalee Shopping Village.

With an expected opening date of early next year, the new F45 gym will be the second to open in the area, with a Snap Fitness franchise opening opposite the shopping centre earlier this year.

Mr Lawrence said Karalee was a good fit for he and Mrs Lawrence to spread their wings, with their Ipswich gym already at capacity.

“Karalee Shopping Village sits right alongside the highway, making this the perfect spot for locals to pop in before or after work,” he said.

“This year a lot of people have had to slow down and start taking time for themselves, which includes making the commitment to get healthy.

“At the same time, many people remain time poor, and that’s where F45 is different to other gyms.

“We focus on 45 minute group fitness sessions focused on High Intensity Interval Training and circuits, with the aim of training smarter, not longer.

“A lot of people are also craving a bit of social connection – and a lot of people are able to find that at the gym.”

The new F45 studio will be located next to the medical centre, on the western end of the redeveloped shopping village.

It is expected to open in March 2021.

Centre manager Consolidated Properties Group leasing manager Rob Clifton said F45 would be a welcome addition.

“Having a gym in the shopping village makes it easier for people to fit exercise in to their daily routines,” he said.

Karalee Shopping Village has undergone an $80 million refurbishment, adding 15 new stores and doubling the floor space of the existing centre.

The project kicked off in April 2018 and was completed about a year later.