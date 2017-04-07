New green space for Springfield Lakes, the Terry and Frances Slaughter Park.

Springfield Lakes is home to a new green space with the much anticipated launch of the Terry and Frances Slaughter Park.

Named after local business owners, Terry and Frances Slaughter, the park was officially opened by Mayor Paul Pisasale and Councillor for Division 9 Cr Sheila Ireland, with friends and family of the couple also in attendance.

"I would like to thank Terry and Frances for bringing so much to the community, and additionally I would also like to thank the developer Lend Lease for this lovely addition to parks in the area," Cr Ireland said.

Mr Slaughter has been in retail for 25 years and took over the operation of the local IGA in Springfield Lakes five years ago.

The business employs 26 local staff including his wife and son and supports the community by providing vouchers for people in need from the Westside Community Care for redemption at the store.

"I am so delighted and humbled to have the park named in our honour," Mr Slaughter said.

"The turnout was great and I could see our family was very proud of us."

Terry & Frances Slaughter Park is located at The Peninsula, Springfield Lakes