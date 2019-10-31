New green energy generator to drop power bills by $70 a year

Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad and Minister for Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham visiting the 580MW Wivenhoe Pumped Hydro power station on the first trading day of CleanCo, Queenslands new publicly-owned renewable energy generator.

Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad and Minister for Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham visiting the 580MW Wivenhoe Pumped Hydro power station on the first trading day of CleanCo, Queenslands new publicly-owned renewable energy generator. Cordell Richardson

FIVE Queensland power assets are now part of the public portfolio and state government management as it launches its green energy generator, CleanCo.

The subsidiary has taken charge of the 570 megawatt Wivenhoe Hydro Power Station, and the 385 megawatt gas-fired Swanbank E power station, as well as three hydro power stations in Far North Queensland.

The 570MW hydroelectric system can generate enough energy to power 190,000 homes for one hour at peak power usage. It works by pumping water up-stream during the day by using solar energy from Brisbane's grid, then during peak times at night the water comes back down, generating further power.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said CleanCo would drive competition to reduce wholesale electricity prices.

"Preliminary analysis forecasts CleanCo should save $70 per year off the average Queensland household power bill, through a $7 per megawatt hour reduction in wholesale prices," Ms Trad said.

Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad and Minister for Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham visiting the 580MW Wivenhoe Pumped Hydro power station on the first trading day of CleanCo, Queenslands new publicly-owned renewable energy generator. Cordell Richardson

"We're creating more jobs in the energy sector through renewable energy projects and CleanCo and we are cutting pollution through this publicly owned, clean energy generator.

Ms Trad said the total amount of renewable energy that was being generated was about five per cent of the state's needs when the current state government took over in 2015. A third publicly owned green energy generator was an election promise from the Palaszczuk government in 2017.

Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said CleanCo's entry to the National Electricity Market was the most significant development in the Queensland electricity landscape since major structural, institutional and regulatory changes more than 20 years ago.

Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad and Minister for Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham visiting the 580MW Wivenhoe Pumped Hydro power station on the first trading day of CleanCo, Queenslands new publicly-owned renewable energy generator. Cordell Richardson

"This will maintain Queensland's nation-leading renewable energy growth and importantly, increase the diversity of our publicly-owned generation sources," he said.

"And importantly, new generation means business opportunities and jobs building and running those projects.

"CleanCo is central to our Affordable Energy Plan that is delivering Queenslanders the lowest average power prices on the eastern seaboard, reliable supply and a planned transition to a renewable future."

CLEANCO WILL HELP REACH STATE'S 2030 ENERGY GOAL

Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad and Minister for Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham visiting the 580MW Wivenhoe Pumped Hydro power station on the first trading day of CleanCo, Queenslands new publicly-owned renewable energy generator. Cordell Richardson

CLEANCO will support jobs in the growing renewable energy sector, put downward pressure on prices through increased competition.

The generator is part of the state government's target to reach 50 per cent renewable energy generation by 2030.

CleanCo CEO Dr Maia Schweizer said CleanCo was focussed on operating its assets to generate the best value for the state.

"As Queensland's publicly owned clean energy provider, we have a responsibility to ensure operation of our assets is socially, economically and environmentally viable," she said.

"We will use our assets to sustainably and responsibly increase supply in the electricity market.

"This means, for example, being strategic about when we draw electricity from the grid to pump water from Wivenhoe Dam to Splityard Creek Dam and when we release that water to generate electricity, making sure we maximise the value of our pumped storage asset and maintain capacity to firm other renewable sources."

CleanCo had been tasked with bringing on an extra 1000 megawatts of clean energy over the next five years.

CleanCo will also complete the government's Renewables 400 reverse auction, bringing up to another 400 megawatts of solar and wind energy and battery storage into the market. Binding bids are being sought from 10 proponents to supply renewable energy and recommend projects to government early next year.