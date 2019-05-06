Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

New grant focuses on rewarding city's leading achievers

by Sport Ipswich
6th May 2019 2:00 PM

HOUSE RULES

FROM May 1, the Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant program is replacing the Sports Excellence Bursary program.

The eligibility criteria has been updated and applicants are encouraged to visit the Ipswich Council web page to read the guidelines before applying.

The Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant will continue to provide financial support to eligible athletes who are representing Queensland or Australia at an eligible sporting event as well as providing the same level of support to umpires and referees attending eligible events.

Applications are still open all year round.

However they must be lodged within three months before or after the event that the athlete, umpire or referee is attending.

Applicants will be required to provide the following documentation:

Written confirmation of the applicant's selection to participate in an eligible national or international competition as an athlete, umpire or referee on the letterhead of the recognised governing body.

The confirmation must include the applicants name, the name of the event selected for, location of event and date/s of event;

Proof of residency.

To apply for a Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant, fill out the online form available at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au

Benefit fund grant

THE Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF) provides grants from $500 to $35,000 to eligible organisations.

Round 101 is currently open. It will close at 11.59pm on May 31.

For more information and to apply visit www.justice.qld. gov.au

If you are submitting an application for any infrastructure that is to be built on Council owned land please get in contact a sport and recreation officer at sportrecreation@ ipswich.qld.gov.au

Knights academy

TAKE your game to the next level with specialised coaching from Ipswich Knights Football Club technical director Jason Buchanan and the Soccer Genius Australia team of qualified coaches (minimum C License).

The Knights Academy is for children ages 8-16 and of all ability. It begins this month.

Flexible training and payment options are available. But places are limited.

For further details and to secure your child's spot in the academy, email: td@ipswich knights.org.au

house rules ipswich city council sporting grants sporting grants sport ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich girl takes victory with whopping pumpkin

    premium_icon Ipswich girl takes victory with whopping pumpkin

    Offbeat The giant pumpkin competition is one of the Ekka's most iconic agricultural events, dating back to the very first show in 1876.

    Stanthorpe woman dies following a horror traffic crash

    Stanthorpe woman dies following a horror traffic crash

    News A 69-year-old woman died in hospital

    Sunny days forecasted for the week

    Sunny days forecasted for the week

    News The temperature will stay around the mid to high twenties

    • 6th May 2019 1:16 PM
    Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    premium_icon Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    Crime Red benches will bring domestic violence message to a wider public

    • 6th May 2019 1:11 PM