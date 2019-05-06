New grant focuses on rewarding city's leading achievers

HOUSE RULES

FROM May 1, the Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant program is replacing the Sports Excellence Bursary program.

The eligibility criteria has been updated and applicants are encouraged to visit the Ipswich Council web page to read the guidelines before applying.

The Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant will continue to provide financial support to eligible athletes who are representing Queensland or Australia at an eligible sporting event as well as providing the same level of support to umpires and referees attending eligible events.

Applications are still open all year round.

However they must be lodged within three months before or after the event that the athlete, umpire or referee is attending.

Applicants will be required to provide the following documentation:

Written confirmation of the applicant's selection to participate in an eligible national or international competition as an athlete, umpire or referee on the letterhead of the recognised governing body.

The confirmation must include the applicants name, the name of the event selected for, location of event and date/s of event;

Proof of residency.

To apply for a Sport and Recreation Achievement Grant, fill out the online form available at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au

Benefit fund grant

THE Gambling Community Benefit Fund (GCBF) provides grants from $500 to $35,000 to eligible organisations.

Round 101 is currently open. It will close at 11.59pm on May 31.

For more information and to apply visit www.justice.qld. gov.au

If you are submitting an application for any infrastructure that is to be built on Council owned land please get in contact a sport and recreation officer at sportrecreation@ ipswich.qld.gov.au

Knights academy

TAKE your game to the next level with specialised coaching from Ipswich Knights Football Club technical director Jason Buchanan and the Soccer Genius Australia team of qualified coaches (minimum C License).

The Knights Academy is for children ages 8-16 and of all ability. It begins this month.

Flexible training and payment options are available. But places are limited.

For further details and to secure your child's spot in the academy, email: td@ipswich knights.org.au