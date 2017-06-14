New gluten free cafe opens in Ipswich

GIVING people gluten and dairy free options was the inspiration behind the menu at MJ's Coffee and Takeaway which opened the doors this week in East Ipswich.

Located next to Giggles Hair just up the road from Sizzler, MJ's is a family owned business inspired by the fact that Ipswich was very limited in its choice of meals for people who required gluten free meals.

Every menu item at MJ's comes with a gluten free option, and the meals are prepared in a totally separate section of the kitchen so those with allergies can be rest assured.

Shayle Smith runs the café in partnership with her parents, along with her sister Kimberley Allwood, who recently was diagnosed as a coeliac.

Coeliacs have to be particular about the food they eat, and in most café's or takeaways would struggle to find the gluten free options...but not at MJ's.

"We decided to open because my sister wanted somewhere she could go with her family and have a gluten free meal," Shayle said.

"Every item on our menu has a gluten free option, from the pancakes and croissants to the wraps, burgers and quiche."

With the growth in popularity of diets like Paleo, more people are actually choosing to go gluten free, and MJ's plans to give people options.

MJ's also offers dairy free, so every customer is catered for.

MJ's Café and Takeaway is now open Darren Hallesy

"As a family we realised there is a market in Ipswich for gluten free meals," she said.

"Half of the homemade cakes and slices on display in the cabinet will always be gluten free, and we make them all ourselves with just a couple of exceptions.

"All our milkshake and coffee flavours too are gluten free, with no artificial colours and are Australian made."

Being a family-owned business means everyone chips in, and even the name pays tribute to a family member.

"We called it MJ's after our older sister who passed away. Her name was Melissa Joy, which is where we get the 'MJ' from, so she's with us all the time.

"We love the location, there's lots of traffic going past us, and all the surrounding businesses have been supportive."

Coffee can make or break a business these days, and the family was very particular in what brand of coffee they wanted.

"I did lots of research and discovered that many people from the traditional Ipswich suburbs who were going out of their way to visit the Merlo café at Springfield, so we wanted to go with the Merlo brand of coffee.

"Come and try our food, it's all homemade" Shayle said. "The best thing I love about living in Ipswich is the people, and we know they'll love our food."

Find MJ's at 64 Brisbane Street and you can find them on facebook by searching for mjscoffeeandtakeaway. They are open 7am to 7.30pm Tuesday to Sunday, and till noon only on Saturdays.