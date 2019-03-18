New football chairman eyes next level project

INCOMING Football Ipswich chairman Michael Saxby is confident of building on what has already been achieved in developing Western Pride and helping the region grow the round ball game.

"I'm keen to be more involved and take the club to a whole new level,'' he said.

Saxby, 41, was recently appointed chairman for the first time, replacing Ipswich football stalwart Kym Wickstein who remains vice-chairman. Wickstein and another long-time regional supporter Todd Hunt were founding board members of Football Ipswich.

"They have given me a pretty solid base to work from,'' Saxby said.

Other board members elected at last week's Annual General Meeting were treasurer Alistair Miller and secretary Pye Augustine.

Football Ipswich is the body that guides the National Premier Leagues club Western Pride Football Club, which was formed in 2012.

Having worked with Seqwater for four years, Saxby injects new administrative experience to the Football Ipswich board which aims to assist Western Pride, Western Spirit, Springfield FC and affiliate club Moggill.

Although the Ipswich Knights and Ipswich City Bulls have withdrawn from Football Ipswich, Saxby said the focus was to "develop the best club and system for Ipswich as a whole''.

"I do run a lot of projects and I also have a business degree,'' he said.

"I've got a bit of history in that space and some talent that I can bring to the club there and that board level structure for them.

"It's good to get involved and help out not just the one team but the whole organisation.''

Saxby grew up in Gatton and has been in Ipswich for eight years.

At Western Pride, he is also sponsorship and marketing manager.

Inaugural general manager Pat Boyle continues his valuable role at Western Pride.

"This new-look board will be setting strategic plans into the future, enabling the club to progress and prosper,'' Boyle said. "These strategic plans will include three, five and 10 year development goals with the ultimate aim to assist the region's A-League application.

"The process will be consultative and we would very much like your input and support.''

Football supporters can share their views at haveyoursay@westernpridefc.com.au

Saxby said the board's next priorities were taking a look at club operations and making sure the right structure was in place "to take us forward''.

"We set the strategic direction for Western Pride and to set the objectives for that representative level of football in Ipswich,'' he said.

"We've got a great team there and I'm really positive about the future.''

A junior identification clinic is planned for tonight