What it’s really like backstage at the Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel has released a new video showing what happened behind the scenes at the Oscars.

IT WAS one of the highlights of this year's Oscars.

Host Jimmy Kimmel rounded up celebrities during the live broadcast and herded them across the street to surprise moviegoers watching A Wrinkle In Time with snacks.

Margot Robbie, Mark Hamill, Gal Gadot, Ansel Elgort, Armie Hammer, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt were among the celebrities chosen to make the mad dash to the cinema during the Oscars ad break - and it looked like they were having a whale of a time.

A new video published on Jimmy Kimmel's YouTube account shows never-before-seen footage of the stars rushing over there, giggling and chatting excitedly along the way.

As they stride along the foyer, Kimmel asks the cameraman, "Are we on Facebook?" while greeting fans who began to swarm the group.

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot and Margot Robbie can be seen cuddling up to each other, before Emily Blunt excitedly ran up to the I, Tonya star and called out, "Hi Margot!" before telling her how much she loved her movie.

Gadot giggles as they all get into a lift together, exclaiming: "This is a good break from the Oscars, right? We should just leave!"

At one point, Star Wars actor Mark Hamill takes the opportunity to introduce himself to Gadot.

Meanwhile, the highly-organised stunt was manned by what appeared to be about a dozen producers, all frantically keeping the group together, before directing them to enter the cinema in groups.

Watch the full video of the stunt below: