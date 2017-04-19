New restaurants for Augustine Heights

Construction of the new McDonald's at Augustine Heights is underway, with Red Rooster, Guzman Y Gomez and a Zaraffa's Coffee Drive-Thru also to come.

AUGUSTINE Heights is set to receive four new food retailers.

Announced today on the Greater Realty and Greater Springfield Facebook pages, construction of the new McDonald's store is now under way, with Red Rooster, Guzman Y Gomez and a Zaraffa's Coffee drive-thru also due to be built at the site.

Feedback on the post was a mixed bag, with some unhappy about the choice of retailers while others clearly excited about the sound of a drive-thru coffee retailer.

"Wooooooohoooooo drive-thru coffee!!!!!" Sarah Hennessy said.

"Omg yes! Coffeeeeee," Steph Carter said.

"Wow!!!" Chris Smith said.

"Yesssssss. So looking forward to Zarraffa's closer to home. And Guzman!!" Celeste Maggs said.

"OMG Zarraffa's this is going to be dangerous," Nicole Carrigan said.

"Shame- so bad for our community. Not sure if we need yet another takeaway place in the area, especially a McDonald's," Josh Christian said.

"WTH really...Like we need another crappy fast food joint in Augustine Heights," Venessa Dunstan said.

"Great....Just what we needed. More junk food," Gabor Holly said.

Springfield Land Corporation Commercial Development Director, Naren Sinnathamby, said the restaurants were a good fit for the area and that residents could expect further exciting developments to come.

"We always go to the market with a particular target and these were the retailers who embraced the opportunity," Mr Sinnathamby said.

"Every part of Greater Springfield has to have complimentary uses, so that particular area is more suitable for people who want to drive in and out, like a drive-thru precinct, as opposed to somewhere where people want to sit down and eat.

"The restaurants are likely to be complete for later in the year, so hopefully by about September they will be ready to go."

"There is going to be a lot more development in that area, not necessarily food, but things that will bring a lot more jobs to the region."

"We're in the very intense planning stages of the developments, so we will be making some announcements soon."

The Augustine Heights site is located on the left-hand side of the road heading towards Brookwater where Sinnathamby Boulevard merges with Augustine Parkway.