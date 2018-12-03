New food precinct on hunt for the best burger joint

A burger operator would be the perfect option to fill the external "flagship" food tenancy.

THE leasing team behind Yamanto Central's specialist indoor/outdoor dining precinct Central Eats is on the hunt to discover, partner and support the best burger operator in the region.

Yamanto Central development partners JM Kelly Retail and DMA Partners are encouraging retailers with a penchant for delivering a delicious burger experience to explore opportunities within Ipswich's newest shopping and leisure entertainment precinct. They believe a burger operator would be the perfect option to fill the external "flagship" food tenancy.

"Food and beverage offerings are a growth area of the retail sector, as consumers are increasingly after more than just a shopping experience," Ryan Anderson from DMA Partners said.

"What's more, our research of the local area shows that burgers, which are a staple of barbecues, fast-food restaurants and dinner tables around the country, would be a welcome addition to Yamanto Central."

Mr Kelly said one successful burger applicant would fill the lead tenancy in Yamanto Central's Central Eats - a 150sqm space in the circa 900sqm indoor/outdoor dining precinct.

"Central Eats is in a prime location and expected to become a 'destination space' for the people living in or passing through the Ipswich-Brisbane growth corridor," he said.

"We have put out the call to burger operators and anticipate competition will be fierce given the increasing popularity of burger chains in Queensland, and nationally, in the past few years.

"Quality burgers are delicious, filling, convenient and budget-friendly which makes them a popular choice for takeaways, or to enjoy when taking a shopping break or catching up with friends."

JM Kelly Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said getting the right mix of food and beverage operators was paramount to the success of a dining precinct.

"Along with burgers, Central Eats will provide a variety of food and beverage concepts, cuisines and price points to suit the diverse needs of the local population," Ms Leavy said.

"Our leasing team is firmly focused on bringing the best of the inner-city food operators to Yamanto so residents can enjoy a range of options right on their doorstep."