New night markets launching in Ipswich

A NEW market is coming to Ipswich.

The night market will run every Friday and Saturday following the launch on March 31.

Urbane Markets Group announced the details of its flagship event in Booval featuring up to 15 different food and dessert options.

The permanent boutique market will host up to 30 general stalls and an array of entertainment from music to intriguing reptile exhibits.

Urbane Markets Group is operated by EatDrink Group Directors Jason van Hunnik and Anthony Bailey.

Both have experience in the industry and say they want to make sure the people of Ipswich and their visitors experience the sights, smells, tastes and feels of different food cultures".

Director Jason van Hunnik said his team had taken on feedback from the previous Booval night markets.

"We have taken great care to ensure this exciting instalment of the market addresses visitors' feedback," he said.

"Week to week we want to ensure that everyone has a fantastic experience.

"We are all very excited about what this will mean for Ipswich."

Urbane Markets Ipswich will also showcase the very best of Ipswich with programming to include live entertainment with soloists, buskers and street performers, along with support for local non-profit organisations via information stalls or fundraising booths.

Urbane Markets Ipswich

WHEN: A special opening night will be on Thursday, March 31 4pm to 10pm. Then every Friday and Saturday night following.

WHERE: Swifts Sports Club, 95 Brisbane Road, Booval