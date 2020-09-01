Menu
New flight routes to inject $35m into Qld economy

by Jeremy Pierce
1st Sep 2020 5:07 AM
QUEENSLAND'S battered tourism industry will receive a major boost on Tuesday with the resumption of flights to two of the state's biggest holiday destinations.

Jetstar flights from Adelaide to the Sunshine Coast and from the Gold Coast to Cairns will resume for the first time since March in a move estimated to inject an extra $35 million in to the Queensland economy.

With Victoria and almost all of NSW off the agenda for Queensland tourism businesses, the new flights can't come soon enough for operators having to make do without our two biggest interstate markets.

The Adelaide-Sunshine Coast service will initially be limited to two flights a week, but is expected to add a third weekly service from October, while the airline's Gold Coast-Cairns service will add eight extra flights a week to the route.

The flights were secured as part of the Queensland government's $15 million Aviation Recovery Fund.

Queensland Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the flights would pump millions of dollars into local businesses and support local jobs at a time when they need it most.

"It's been a tough winter for thousands of operators throughout the state," she said.

"But spring has sprung. And gradually, we're starting to see more flights come back on line.

"We'll continue to work closely with Queensland airports to negotiate with airlines and secure more domestic flights.

"If we can encourage more people to support local businesses and spend money in Queensland, this will really help struggling tourism businesses."

Queenslanders spend about $8.4 billion each year on international travel and tourism leaders are hopeful some of that cash can be redirected towards holidays in our own state.

 

 

 

