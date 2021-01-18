New fitness studio opens with ‘attitudes’ changing

WHILE the start of a new year often equals fleeting fitness resolutions, an Ipswich personal trainer believes this year could be different.

proFIT International Health and Fitness director Jason Gent says one of the few silver linings to come out of COVID-19 was a change in people’s attitude towards their own health.

He himself is ready for change in 2021.

Mr Gent will move from Sadliers Crossing to set up his new fitness studio at Bellbird Park this week.

The business, which was established in 2004 while Mr Gent was still in high school, started out by doing mobile personal training.

“We were working out of parks and places like that and the theory behind it was we could get to more people and impact more lives,” he said.

“It’s good in theory but it doesn’t necessarily work that way though.

“You spend more time on the roads driving to and from clients. Eventually we just burnt out.

“When COVID hit, businesses wise at least, it was more of a blessing in disguise than anything.

“It forced us off the streets and forced me to spend money and actually set up a studio.”

He is excited to get going in the new location and is no stranger to Ipswich, having lived in the city for 14 years.

Mr Gent said proFit is all about creating a “healthy environment” by formulating the best all-round plan for each client, touching on psychology and not just exercise and nutrition.

Partner Elise handles the books.

“It’s all about enjoying the process rather than simply getting abs,” he said.

“You must be part of our coaching plan in order to come and use the facilities.

“We do offer our group training. We offer our online coaching as well so we’ve got people all down the east coast of Queensland at the moment doing that.

“We update the program weekly. Going down that online track is a nice option for people who might be a little bit further out.

“We work our training plans around what you’ve got. A lot of our guys don’t have gym memberships.”

Mr Gent believed more time spent at home and a complete lifestyle change for many had made people more aware of their health and fitness level.

“I think in terms of attitude, people are taking it a lot more seriously,” he said.

“I think the majority of people are doing a lot more stuff from home and being a lot more aware of their daily activity.

“A workout is going to be half an hour, or an hour or however long it takes you. What are you doing for the other 23 hours?

“I think that’s really hit home with COVID.

“I think a lot of people are really taking their health a lot more seriously than they were in previous years.”

