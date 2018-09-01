New figures reveal bad news for Ipswich's unemployed youth

YOUTH unemployment has jumped in Ipswich, despite a bevy of restaurants and businesses opening across the region.

Labour force data released by Queensland Treasury Corporation found Ipswich's youth unemployment had risen 0.5 percentage points to 13.6 per cent since July 2017.

While the result is not a positive one, Ipswich fairs better than the 5.4-point increase in Moreton Bay and 1.6-point jump in Logan Beaudesert.

Across the state, the youth unemployment rate fell 0.5 percentage points to 12.9 per cent.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden was disappointed with the jump but said progress had been made.

"When I was elected in 2015 youth unemployment in Ipswich was around 18 per cent," he said.

"It's a significant reduction but it's an ongoing issue we have to keep working on.

"We have to do everything possible to keep creating jobs and doing everything we can to get people job ready."

Mr Madden said the government's programs; Skilling Queenslanders for Work and Back to Work were getting results.

"It's through that, through encouraging businesses to come to Ipswich, getting people job ready and supporting employers, that's how we're addressing this," he said.

"These rates will always go up and down but we want to see them trending down.

"It's my number one priority."

At Tivoli drive-in, hundreds of young people have gained valuable job experience.

Tivoli Social Enterprises has been the beneficiary of State Government funding through the Skilling Queenslanders program.

The funding has been used to continue a 20-week project that employs disadvantaged jobseekers in the Tivoli Drive-In social enterprise cafe and commercial kitchen.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said significant achievements had been made, but more could be done.

LNP Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said Ipswich's youth unemployment rate was "unacceptable".

"Labor is denying the Ipswich community the dignity of work due to the mismanagement of Queensland's economy," he said.

"Queensland businesses have lost confidence under the Palaszczuk Labor Government, and the impact on employment is plain to see."

Treasury data also revealed the unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 8.2 per cent - above the state average of 6 per cent.

Employment growth in Ipswich since July 2017 was 3.1 per cent.