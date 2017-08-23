New figures point to big growth for Greater Springfield

Health care, manufacturing and professional, technical and scientific services are the top three industries for growth in Greater Springfield.

NEW statistics show three areas of key growth regarding new business registrations in Springfield.

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry Queensland (CCIQ) released statistics recently showing health care, manufacturing and professional, technical and scientific services as the top three industries for growth in the region.

Speechnet owner Dr Sandra McMahon said she opened her second speech pathology and learning centre at Springfield earlier this year due to a large family demographic and demand for allied health services.

"We are a hub of speech pathology, psychology and occupational therapy and have been at Holland Park West for many years, but found that many people were coming from Springfield, so it made sense to open up a service there,” Dr McMahon said.

"When our psychologist proposed the new clinic, I thought what's in Springfield and did look at some of the statistics which identified a high family-focused area with lots of new schools so it matched our proposed clientele.

"We also looked at the potential for service needs and although there were a couple of speech pathology services there was no-one specialising in early intervention and feeding or multidisciplinary services in the area.”

Local Federal Member Milton Dick MP also met with the CCIQ and said the future looked bright for one of the fastest growing regions in the country.

"From humble beginnings Greater Springfield is now a hotspot for businesses, young families and retirees who are all making the move to our local community,” Mr Dick said.

"These new statistics from the CCIQ show that Greater Springfield is the place to be with almost 350 new businesses opening their doors in the past few years alone.

"It's no secret that Greater Springfield is gaining a reputation for being a leading healthcare provider, and this is backed up with figures showing that 2017 is on track double the number of health care and social assistance services available in the last four years for the local community.

"I'm proud to work closely with many Greater Springfield businesses and look forward to supporting their ongoing success well into the future.”

Figures from CCIQ found over 90 new health care businesses, over 100 transport, postal and warehousing businesses as well as professional, scientific and technical services registered their services in the Greater Springfield area in 2016.