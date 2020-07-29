Menu
New fever clinic planned as MP urges calm on COVID

SAMTUI SELAVE
samtui.selave@qt.com.au
29th Jul 2020 1:30 PM
A NEW fever clinic will be set up in Springfield following confirmation two women who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the area.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen urged calm after it was revealed one of the two women who tested positive after returning from a trip to Melbourne ate at Peak Thai restaurant in Orion shopping centre on Sunday night.

“I received a call this morning from the Premier’s office to advise me that two young women who had returned from Melbourne via Sydney had visited Springfield,” she said.

“They are currently still being interviewed about their movements, and we now know that one of them dined at Peak Thai at Orion shopping centre and that they may have visited other shops and public areas at Springfield Lakes.

“The key message is to remain calm and to get tested if you have symptoms.

“A detailed list of all locations visited will be issued later today.”

Ms Mullen said health authorities were working hard to ensure contact tracing was done correctly and said all bases were covered.

“I was speaking with West Moreton Health CEO Kerrie Freeman and a fever clinic will be set up at Orion shopping centre tomorrow (Thursday) morning,” she said.

“So, go and be tested if you have symptoms.”

The fever clinic will be set up at Orion to allow local residents with symptoms to be tested.

Anyone who does not have symptoms but is concerned should visit their GP.

contact tracing coronavirusipswich covid 19 orion shopping centre queensland health service springfield lakes
Ipswich Queensland Times

