New fast food restaurant to open soon

A first for Maccas in Ipswich

THE new McDonald's restaurant at Karalee will open its doors to hungry diners within the next two weeks following the end of construction and instore fitout.

The restaurant, at the Karalee Shopping Village, will include a dual lane drive-through, a children's PlayPlace and a McCafe.

Modern and comfortable interior design will give customers the best possible dining experience and will include free Wi-Fi, digital kiosks and mobile-ordering capabilities.

About 100 full and part-time jobs were created.

McDonald's at Karalee is set to open within the next two weeks. Consolidated Properties Group senior development manager Ben Finemore, Karalee McDonald's Licensee Mark McCormack, McDonald's Australia development manager of construction Paul Sanders and McDonald's Australia development manager Chris Hollis. Rob Williams

McDonald's Australia Queensland Head of Property Darren Henry said the restaurant filled a void on the Warrego Highway.

"This is our first restaurant in Ipswich north of the Warrego Highway and will be a convenient stop for commuters and locals who can take advantage of the dual lane drive-through and other great features," he said.

"We're really excited to bring the latest McDonald's restaurant to Karalee, continuing our investment into Queensland, and providing the local community with employment opportunities and sponsorships."

McDonald's Australia licensee Mark McCormack said he was looking forward to welcoming customers.

"We're really excited to be bringing the latest McDonald's to Karalee in late September," he said.

"The restaurant will employ 100 local residents across a wide range of roles, providing training and development opportunities so our staff can develop the foundations for a great career - whether with us or elsewhere.

"On Saturday, October 12 we're inviting locals to come and enjoy our Family Day. It's set to be a fun day the whole family can enjoy with activities and offers ranging from face painting to free coffee for parents."

Karalee Shopping Village has recently undergone an $80million expansion, doubling the floor space of the centre and also bringing a string of new stores, including a full-line Coles.

Consolidated Properties Group Head of Retail Kieran Cox said McDonald's is a welcome addition to the Karalee Shopping Village.

"We're delighted to be welcoming McDonald's into the Shopping Village as it means more choice and more jobs for locals," he said.

Limited tenancies remain available in stage two of Karalee Shopping Village, ranging from 57sqm to 190sqm.

The Karalee Shopping Village is located on Junction Rd, Karalee.