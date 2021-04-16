New fashion retailer to open at Yamanto Central

ANOTHER fashion giant is ready to set up shop at the new Yamanto Central Shopping Centre.

Cotton On this week started advertising for a store manager and assistant store manager.

It is understood recruitment for casual positions will commence in the coming weeks.

The addition to the 20,000 sqm centre, which also features Coles, The Coffee Club and Smokemart, comes following its soft opening earlier this month.

READ MORE: Hundreds of new jobs created as major retail hub opens

In a job advertisement posted online, the Cotton On Group described its perfect candidate.

“Your box is yours to lead; big store, big team, biggest possibilities – obsess about delivering on what our customer wants,” the ad stated.

Fashion retailer Cotton On Group has been confirmed as the new store to open in Yamanto Central.

“Unlock your team’s potential to achieve goals, be ambitious with targets, empower your managers to make decisions that deliver the right outcomes the right way and have a curious mindset to unlock the possibilities.”

READ MORE: Excitement builds as 20,000 sqm retail hub to open early

Yamanto Central has proven a hot topic over recent months due to the projected creation of hundreds of jobs.

The new Kmart store has employed about 195 people and Coles has a team of about 80.

Cotton On is tipped to open by mid-2021.

Kmart in Yamanto Central employs about 195 people.

News of the store’s arrival was met with great excitement online.

Some online commenters inquired about future opportunities to be offered at the store for juniors.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.