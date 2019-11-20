New farmers market to create exciting paddock to plate experience

Sisters Sue Collins and Linda O'Toole, co-founders of Bee-Cause Wax Wraps, will be appearing at the upcoming Ripley Town Centre Providore Markets.

Sisters Sue Collins and Linda O'Toole, co-founders of Bee-Cause Wax Wraps, will be appearing at the upcoming Ripley Town Centre Providore Markets.

A NEW farmers market starting up in Ipswich is set to create a exciting paddock to plate experience for shoppers.

Farmers from across the region have partnered with the Ripley Town Centre to deliver a Providore Market, with the first event being held on Sunday, November 24.

Growers will be selling their wide range of fresh produce direct from the farm to buyers.

Just Geraniums plants from the Lockyer Valley, Bee-Cause Wax Wraps from Ipswich and Coco and Myrtle soaps from the Scenic Rim are just a few of the region’s vendors ready to set up shop, in addition to jewellery, clothing and pet products stalls.

In addition, a number of local craftspeople have jumped on board to sell a variety of unique items for the home.

Bee-Cause Wax Wraps co-founder Sue Collins said buying local was a win-win for everybody.

“Supporting local businesses, particularly small businesses, helps to create jobs and community cohesion,” Ms Collins said.

“Having showcased our wax wraps at other local markets, we’ve developed some really special friendships with organisers and marketeers, and the community too.

“We’re excited to offer the Ripley community a product that makes it easy to be sustainable in the kitchen and reduce single-use plastics.”

Ripley Town Centre manager Andrew Quinert said the markets will be a great opportunity to grab something unique or find the perfect gift for loved ones this Christmas.

“Ripley Providore Market is a place where the community can come to enjoy some of our region’s finest providores, away from the hustle and bustle,” Mr Quinert said.

“Our intention is to host the markets each quarter, giving the community the opportunity to connect with farmers, craftspeople, artisans and producers, to get a real understanding of how everyday goods are made.

“Our Ripley Town Centre retailers are also getting on board, so there’s opportunity to grab a coffee and a bite to eat while browsing the stalls.”

The day will also feature face painting, balloon twisters and live music.

The first 200 marketgoers will also receive a free reusable carry bag filled with goodies.

The Ripley Providore Market will run from 9am- 12pm on Sunday, 24 November at Ripley

Town Centre on Main Street and throughout Satoyama Way.