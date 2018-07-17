New, family-friendly markets will delight shoppers

FUTURE: Vicki Martin and sister Jules Owens preparing the Springfield markets. New markets will begin at Ripley on August 11.

MARKETS are hugely popular and even more so when Vicki Martin is at the helm. With a wealth of experience under her belt, she is about to launch the first Ripley Markets in August.

Plans are well underway for this regular event, another sign of the growth of this new Ipswich community.

"I love markets because it showcases local cottage businesses in a pop-up style. I am a fan of small business and this is a wonderful regular event," organiser Vicki Martin said.

"We have six years of experience under our belt, I have a great team that works with me to make this really happen," she said. It is Ms Martin's passion for markets that shines through.

She has the experience of the Springfield and Orion Main Street Markets to draw upon.

"I don't chop and change my vendors," she said. I have loyalty from the traders and I am loyal to them. They are a great group of people and the markets are a collective approach. It is about all of us making it successful."

The Ripley Markets, to be held at the Splash and Play park at Providence, will be held from 3pm to 8pm every second Saturday of the month. The first one is on August 11.

"I have an all new food court, there will be mats for the grass and umbrellas, it will be a great atmosphere, and this is a great place to enjoy the feel of the markets and take some time out. As the sun goes down we have festoon lights, in fact I will have a massive search light in operation."

The markets will have a lot of the popular traders along with jumping castles, an animal farm and circus school. A feature will be live music that will help build the atmosphere.

"I am expecting around 4000 people to attend the first Ripley markets. I know that Providence are expanding the car park to meet the need," she said.

The markets will have lots of great food options and an array of traders with homewares, creams and lotions. Lots of arts and crafts, shirts and other garments.

"We have a double decker bus, it is really something. They sell amazing waffles and you can sit in the bus. We will feature some artists, there is a husband and wife duo who make the most amazing camphor Laurel bread boards.

"One of our ever-popular traders is Pete's honey. He is always so busy, people love the fresh local honey."

According to Vicki Martin, the markets are all set to go, and promises to be a good afternoon or evening out.

"I employ four girls to work on the markets. It is all very organised, they have great systems in place that makes it all just work," she said.

Ms Martin is well supported by her sister, Jules Owens and the two work on a range of projects, the markets are a real favourite.

While Ms Martin takes it all in her stride, she says that it is never taken for granted. "I still get goose bumps and tingle of excitement each time we do the markets. There is such a joy, people are happy. I personally love seeing other people being successful. This allows a lot of cottage industry to sell their products," she said.

For a family time out or something to do on August 11, it is for the whole community. Ripley Markets debut from 3 pm. More information at facebook.com/RipleyMarketsProvidence like the page and follow.