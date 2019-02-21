New family friendly cafe coming soon

A NEW cafe is set to open next month in Springfield.

Owners Rachael Butt and Zach Regal have taken the punt to work for themselves and find a better work life balance.

The space where they have set up Runaway Coffee was perviously a Greek restaurant on Commercial Drive.

"It's been a dream for us for quite a number of years,” Ms Butt said.

The couple are now waiting to get the final paperwork completed before opening the cafe.

Mr Regal was a chef working up to 80 hours a week in Brisbane, while Ms Butt was a hospitality manager previously.

"We saw the site pop up all fitted out, it seemed like a good deal and we went for it.”

The couple have been busy painting and tiling and putting their mark on the space.

Ms Butt said the name for the Cafe came after scrolling through Spotify.

"A song called Runaway came up. It was a song my mum loved.”

Ms Butt's mother passed away when she was 13 from cancer.

"It always reminded me of her. We kinda fell in love with it.”

The cafe will be using a speciality coffee called Single O.

Mr Regal will be in charge of the cafe's breakfast and lunch offerings, while Ms Butt worked the coffee machine.

Ms Butt said the cafe would be offering a "higher level” of food and have rotating specials using seasonal produce.

"It's important to us to use local fresh ingredients.”

She said the cafe would also be family friendly.

"We're not going to have a full play area, but we will have kids options and free babyccinos and highchairs.

"We're definately family friendly, as parents we know what it's like to try and get a pram into a cafe.”

Ms Butt said the business would allow her partner to spend more time at home with their son Jordan, 15 months.

Mr Regal has worked in award winning restaurants in Brisbane but often worked till past midnight and had to leave at 5am for the next day's work.

"We will be able to all have dinner together at home.

"We will trade for five days at first. We'll be closed Sunday and Monday.

"Its our first business, we live locally and want to give back, we hope to sponsor a sporting team.”

She also hopes to collect containers for change to donate back to the community.