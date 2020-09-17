New facility will create 1100 parks at busy train station

CONSTRUCTION has started on the $44 million Springfield park ‘n’ ride facility, which is expected to be finished in less than two years.

The sod was officially turned on the Springfield Central station upgrade on Wednesday.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen said the total number of parking spaces at the busy commuter hub would rise to 1100 and 44 jobs will be supported during the construction of the multistorey facility.

The upgrade will ease the pressure on local residents who use the station to get to and from work in peak times.

Ipswich City Council cracked down on illegal parking at the station late last year, handing out fines to those not using a temporary carpark about 500m from the station.

“It’s full steam ahead for this vital infrastructure project and more jobs in Springfield Central, which is a key part of Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Ms Mullen said.

ADCO Constructions has been contracted to build the park ‘n’ ride facility at the corner of the Centenary Highway off-ramp and Springfield Greenbank Arterial Rd.

The project is expected to be finished by early 2022.

“The way we travel has changed over the past few months, but not the community’s desire for more jobs,” Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said.

“This new multistorey parking facility will not just build more parks, but over 40 jobs in construction and design.”

New train and bus services were introduced earlier this year to service the rapidly growing Springfield community.

“Springfield families have always supported public transport,” Ms Mullen said.

“They were a big factor in why the south east had two record years of patronage before COVID-19 hit.

“We’ve delivered more train services and more connecting buses than ever before; now we’re building more parks as our community’s population grows in the next decade.

“As families and commuters head back onto public transport, it’ll mean they’ll have more ways to catch the train and get to school, work or the shops.”

