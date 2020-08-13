New facilities to be built for growing primary, high schools

Concept image of stage two of Ripley Valley State Secondary College.

TWO new schools in Ipswich’s booming growth corridor are set to expand even further to accommodate more students.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced that tenders will be called shortly for stage two of Ripley Valley State School and Ripley Valley State Secondary College.

The two Ipswich schools, co-located in the Providence estate in South Ripley, were two of eight new state schools opened this year in Queensland.

The second stage of the primary school will deliver additional prep spaces and classrooms.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College principal Brendan Krueger said stage two of the high school would be worth about $33 million and double its capacity.

New facilities will include senior science labs, a purpose-built library and resource centre, a senior construction and engineering centre, additional dance and drama spaces, a senior hospitality space, two purpose-built lecture theatres, a canteen, an IT service centre and multiple general classroom spaces.

Construction is expected to start in December and be finished in 12 months.

The high school has 154 students enrolled.

“We’re expecting 300 enrolments next year,” Mr Krueger said.

“So that’s another 150 Year 7s next year.

“We’re pretty much going to double or close to double (every year) over the next four years at least.”

Teacher numbers will also double next year, with Mr Krueger looking to bring in another 15 for 2021.

Ripley Valley State Secondary College principal Brendan Krueger.

“I’m really positive about the future,” he said.

“I think we’ve done a lot of hard work to establish a very positive and productive culture.

“Our school community has been extremely supportive and really proactive.”

Bundamba MP Lance McCallum said the expansions would support more than 120 jobs during construction.

“Tenders will be called soon, and the contractor is expected to be announced later this year, with construction to start in 2020 or 2021 and finish during 2022,” he said.

“We invested $120 million so the doors could open to a combined 400 students on day one of the 2020 school year.

“Already, the primary school features an admin building, a canteen and resource centre, a multipurpose hall and oval, as well as areas for prep and general learning.

“The secondary school has an admin building, junior learning spaces, a junior applied technology centre, robotics centre and a business, fashion and design graphics centre.”

