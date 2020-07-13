New facilities mean more opportunity to cash in containers

Ipswich residents will have more opportunity to turn their trash into cash with the opening of three new machines at the recycling centre in West Ipswich.

Ipswich residents will have more opportunity to turn their trash into cash with the opening of three new machines at the recycling centre in West Ipswich.

IPSWICH residents will have more opportunity to turn their trash into cash with the opening of three new machines at the recycling centre in West Ipswich.

The new machines, operating under the Containers for Change scheme, are now operating.

Ipswich residents have cashed in to the tune of more than $10 million through the scheme so far since the program launched at the end of 2018.

"We are thrilled to see the locals of Ipswich engaging frequently with the Containers for Change scheme," TOMRA Collection Solutions president Ryan Buzzell said.

"Since first opening in Ipswich, we have seen fantastic results and with these most recent figures it seemed only natural to provide the community with more container return options."

The new expansion will increase TOMRA's recycling capacity at Ipswich by 33 per cent, meaning locals now have 12 reverse vending machines to exchange their eligible drink containers for a refund of 10 cents per item.

"As a company, we are committed to encouraging Australians to recycle as much as they can in order to preserve and protect the environment around us," Mr Buzzell said.

"Throughout south Queensland, TOMRA has almost 100 machines across 10 recycling centres and we strongly urge everyone to get involved and follow in Ipswich's footsteps."

Karana Downs resident Simone Karandrews said her family has been gathering containers for a long time but decided over the school holidays to put it towards supporting a local charity.

They have used the SchemeID to contribute to Down to Earth, which is run by 20-year-old Darcy Witherspoon.

"We ventured out and stocked up a huge amount," she said.

"Ipswich has got a really bad name for being 'Tipswich' with all the garbage issues we've had in the media over a long period of time.

"I think it's fantastic to see Ipswich geared towards recycling as a genuine viable industry.

"I think COVID-19 times in particular, I can see personally this would be a really easy way to get that little bit of extra cash.

"I think it also highlights how important it is to look across at our community groups and see how we may be able to help those in a more dire situation than what we find ourselves in."