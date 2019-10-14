New faces for council committee

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being sought by the Scenic Rim Regional Council from suitably qualified professionals to fill two external, independent positions on its Audit and Risk Committee.

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said the Audit and Risk Committee, which meets quarterly, provides independent assurance and assistance to council that it is fulfilling its legislative responsibilities.

"We have robust, thorough processes and risk mitigation strategies and we are committed to continuously improving our risk management strategies,” he said.

"The Audit and Risk Committee provides assurance to the community that council is meeting its responsibilities in relation to financial reporting, internal controls, risk management and ethical accountability.

"As this is an extremely important function, we are seeking individuals of a high calibre to fill these two external, independent member positions, one of which includes the chairman.”

Council is seeking expressions of interest from members of the community, with senior business or financial management and reporting knowledge and experience, who are conversant with financial and other reporting requirements.

Successful applicants will be required to provide; Assurance to council that all financial and non-financial internal control and risk management functions are operating effectively and reliably; An independent review of council's reporting functions to ensure the integrity of financial reports: Strong and effective oversight of the internal audit plan and function; Oversight of the implementation of accepted audit recommendations, and; Ensure that council effectively monitors compliance with legislative and regulatory requirements and continues to promote a culture of lawful and ethical behaviour.

Expressions of Interest should be sent to mail@scenicrim.qld.gov.au by 12pm onThursday, October 24.

For more information, log onto www.scenicrim.qld.gov.au or phone 5540 5111.