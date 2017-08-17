33°
New exhibition for Kalbar artist

Ashleigh Howarth | 17th Aug 2017 12:00 PM
Kalbar artist Suzy Buhle' latest work.
Kalbar artist Suzy Buhle' latest work.

KALBAR artist Suzy Buhle will display her latest work at her exhibition this weekend.

Her Domestic Goddess exhibition features a range of paintings that includes distorted images of women with unique line works and colour, and glamorising the beauty of women and their busy lifestyles.

"I do love painting women. It is the one thing that comes naturally to me,” she said.

EXCITED: Kalbar artist Suzy Buhle will show of f her latest pieces at an exhibition on Saturday.
EXCITED: Kalbar artist Suzy Buhle will show of f her latest pieces at an exhibition on Saturday.

Ms Buhle first developed her love for painting as a little girl, and it is a passion which she has developed and practised her entire life.

"I started painting on my grandmother's verandah when I was five, with water and a huge paintbrush,” she said.

"During my high school years, I attended a private art school at Lake Moogerah, which was run by an art lecturer from the Queensland College of Art.

"I was only 16 at the time, but this I believe gave me an insight into what I wanted to be.”

Her exhibition is open to the public on Saturday, August 19, from 2pm at her her gallery in Edward St, Kalbar.

