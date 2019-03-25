New estate celebrates significant resident milestone

FUTURE: Engaged couple Kate Hill and Byron Johnson are among the latest residents to move into Waterlea at Walloon.

FUTURE: Engaged couple Kate Hill and Byron Johnson are among the latest residents to move into Waterlea at Walloon.

WHILE Springfield and the Ripley Valley have been recognised as Ipswich's fastest growing areas, Walloon is doing its bit to boost the population.

On Saturday a special morning tea was held to celebrate a milestone for Waterlea, a master-planned community at Walloon.

The development received its 300th resident.

The latest Waterlea residents include first home buyer Byron Johnson and his fiancé Kate Hill, who moved to their brand new home this month.

In June last year Mr Johnson accepted his first military posting at RAAF Base Amberley nearby the Walloon township and purchased his first home, a Waterlea land and house package.

In September he met Kate, an Ipswich-based social worker, and now they are engaged.

Together they moved into their Waterlea home this month, with wedding bells ringing in April.

"Waterlea is close to the RAAF base where I am stationed for the next two years, and the lot and house package was within my price range so it was a done deal," Mr Johnson said.

Ms Hill said the community was a place where everyone was welcomed and valued.

"We are not only buying a house; we are buying into a community and new friendships," she said.

Retirees Ros and Pieter Vandoorn left behind their Brisbane home of 44 years and moved to their newly finished Waterlea home in February.

"I liked the proximity to the Walloon train station, the Walloon IGA and shops, and the Walloon Saloon for meals," Pieter said.

"Ros and I are moving from South Brisbane so travelling by train to catch up with my old mates is still convenient."

Ros said it was peaceful to live outside the city.

"I like the energy of a new community," she said.

Retirees Ros and Pieter Vandoorn relocated from South Brisbane to the quiet community at Walloon.

"Waterlea is a mix of age groups from couples and young families to active retirees and downsizers like Pieter and me."

The community sales centre is open daily from 10am and 5pm.

Visit www.waterlea.com.au for more information.