New era as Cricket Ipswich Inc is born

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY: Female cricketers are among the region’s players that will benefit from the merger of the IWMCA and Ipswich Logan Hornets. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LOCAL cricket took a monumental stride forward with the finalisation of the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association and Ipswich Logan Hornets merger last week.

In separate votes club delegates and the Hornets members were unanimous in their support of the arrangement, which is an encouraging sign of progress that is sure to strengthen the game in the region, particularly in streamlining the development pathway and ensuring all players maximised their opportunities for progression.

Ipswich Logan Hornets president Peter Leschke said regional administrators had long called for the union and were thrilled to see it come to fruition.

“Initially, when we did form the Hornets, I was president and Paul Wilson was vice-president of the IWMCA,” he said.

“It was about seven years ago. We actually wanted to do this at that stage but there was just too much change at that time for people to get on board to actually do it, so it is great that it has come around now. Our vision was always to actually have everyone focused on the development of cricket in Ipswich right from the juniors up to the top level and this is the vehicle that is going to let us do that. As well as a sign of progress, it is a commitment from all of the areas to work together to make sure that we are providing the best opportunities from the grassroots.”

Three official titles for the merged entity were nominated in the final submission, with the first preference Cricket Ipswich Inc expected to become the name of the new organisation when the process is completed in six to eight weeks.

As soon as the process is finished and Ipswich Cricket Inc endorsed, the new association will call for nominations for the executive before meeting to vote them in.

Once the board is formed, the association will look to put in place the various portfolios that will guide the running of cricket in Ipswich.

In the meantime, both associations will need to wind up their operations and tick off all of the steps that would normally be undertaken when entering into such an amalgamation such as closing bank accounts and clearing all debtors.

With their expertise in preparing constitutions and implementing systems for governance in similar sporting organisations, stakeholder engagement and community and sport development consultancy firm CPR Group helped put the merger together.

Leschke said the assistance of the expert consultants enlisted by Queensland Cricket to oversee the merger relieved pressure from those Hornets and IWMCA delegates sitting on the working group and ensured the process was as seamless as possible.

He said they were especially useful in drafting the appropriate documents and ensuring they were lodged within the necessary time frame to achieve positive outcomes.

“Having a third party facilitator was very helpful,” he said.

“It meant that it wasn’t me or (IWMCA president) Mike Stoodley trying to push the barrow.

“We were both on board wanting to do it but it was somebody who had been through the process and knew all of the things that we needed to do to actually make it successful and legal.

“These guys are full-time employee, so this is their job and they’ve got templates that you can use to get the outcomes that you need to get in the time frame.

“We could certainly focus and refine the direction, and the important things we wanted to see in those documents but they could certainly fill out the detail that needed to be there from a legal perspective.”