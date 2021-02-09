New equipment, more lighting to improve popular park

A POPULAR park at Redbank Plains is set to undergo a significant facelift as Ipswich City Council works to restore the site to its former glory.

Parts of Gumleaf Park on Holterman Crescent have now been temporarily closed to the public following the commencement of works in late January.

Renovations are expected to take about nine weeks to complete, likely ending by mid-March.

Works will include the construction of a new 2-meter wide footpath, new timber bollards and park furniture, landscaping, and additional lighting to an existing shelter.

Some existing playground equipment will also be removed and replaced.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman said on Monday that works were being undertaken as part of council’s annual asset rehabilitation program.

Residents were notified of the works by Ipswich City Council last month.

“Council identified that the rubber soft fall and play area needed replacement so scheduled that in and are also taking the opportunity to complete other needed repairs,” he said.

Many people have since taken to social media this week, welcoming news of the renovations.

Some also claimed the works could prove crucial to deterring acts of alleged unsociable behaviours which reportedly occur at the park.

Lee Root was among several residents to share his thoughts, confirming he had known of the Gumleaf Park’s alleged reputation for sometime.

“When the park is finished hopefully there won’t be any more drug deals going on as it has been in the past and hope the council puts in security cameras.”

Gumleaf Park at Redbank Plains is undergoing renovations.

Resident Tatum McLean said he had witnessed similar incidents in his years living nearby.

“I used to live across the road and can confirm all of this,” he wrote.

“Had a few brawls, constant motorbikes riding through, kids trashing the heck out of it even ripped the shade sail down and attacking the trees, even saw a few of them going to the toilet in the sand.”

Toni Gibbs, however, appeared pleased with Council’s efforts to revamp the popular park.

“Never seen drug problems there, but hopefully with new lighting it will deter it if it goes on,” Ms Gibbs said.

It is important to note there have been no reports of criminal behaviour at the park in recent months.

