New England Highway has been cut north of Toowoomba.
News

Highway re-opens after caravan rollover

Matthew Newton
by
3rd Jul 2018 3:04 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM

UPDATE, 5.15PM: A Queensland Police Service spokesman has confirmed the New England Highway has been re-opened in both directions.

The vehicle and caravan were cleared from the road around 4pm. 

UPDATE, 3.40PM: The Queensland Ambulance Service has transported four patients to Toowoomba Hospital after a single vehicle caravan rollover on the New England Highway. 

EARLIER: The New England Highway has been cut north of Toowoomba after a vehicle towing a caravan rolled.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said a single vehicle, towing a caravan, had rolled at near the Geham State School, blocking both lanes of the New England Highway.

The spokesman said no one was trapped in the incident, which occurred around 2.20pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he was unsure of when the highway would re-open, given the amount of clean-up work to be done. 

Four people are currently being assessed by the Queensland Ambulance Service, but only two - a woman and a boy - were injured in the crash, according to a QAS spokesman.

