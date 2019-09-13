New eatery a massive hit with the locals

Vibe Kitchen and Bar only threw open their doors in July, but owners Richard and Amanda Bolton said the support they've received from the community has been overwhelming.

"We already have bookings locked in for Christmas," Mr Bolton said.

"This is just a great community. Everyone we speak to is really excited that we're open and we have continuous bookings until Christmas - so everything has been fantastic."

Springfield City Group revealed an inner-city Brisbane brand also has its eye on a prime Greater Springfield location, which will be revealed soon, and promises to provide an exciting new entertainment and social venue.

The master developers also have a target of providing 52,000 jobs (or one job for every three residents) by 2030 and attracting new businesses to the area is a key part of that goal.

Business and service offerings continue to diversify in Greater Springfield with the specialist suites - located in the heart of Health City and opposite Mater Private Hospital Springfield - receiving a considerable amount of interest among medical specialists and allied health providers.

Respiratory and Sleep physician Dr Geoff Fanning and Queensland Respiratory Services (QRS) chief scientist Shane Power are the newest specialist suites tenants and have combined forces to provide a medical hub specialising in respiratory conditions.

Dr Fanning said being so close to the hospital and having everything under one roof would ultimately mean better patient outcomes.

"For most hospitals having a service like this nearby is really invaluable as it helps guide inpatient management, as well as out-patients," Dr Fanning said.

"Greater Springfield is an area of rapid growth, so having a health hub such as this available to the people in the region will be extremely beneficial."