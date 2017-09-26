New eateries make Ipswich shopping hub a 'destination'

JUST two years ago, the IGA at Bundamba sat alone surrounded by empty shops.

Today, it's a very different story, with all but one of the surrounding stores now open, including a cafe that has just opened its doors.

Ipswich Coffee Hub joins a range of eateries and takeaways that are set to capitalise on expected growth in the Bundamba area, and has set itself up as a destination for what is becoming a booming area.

The centre now boasts a cafe, IGA, Una Sushi & Donburi, Fish Burger, Big Boss Pizza & Ribs, plus the Royal Bengal Indian restaurant.

It's all a far cry from when the centre opened.

Sam Blunt is the barista at the Ipswich Coffee Hub, which opens each day at 6.30am.

All the shops now open at The Oaks in Bundamba Darren Hallesy

"We've only been open a couple of weeks and it's good to have people come here for dinner, and now with coffee it has become a destination," she said.

"Lots of people have come in and said that they are happy to see a coffee shop in this area."

The coffee shop is owned by the same team behind the Yarrabilba Coffee Hub near Jimboomba, and the owners saw an opportunity for a growing area in Ipswich with quality home-made style food.

"Most of our cakes are made in-house, and many of our meals are made from scratch like the curries and the chicken parmigianas," Sam said.

"We cut the meat ourselves, we crumb it ourselves and so on. It's proven very popular.

"We also offer vegan and gluten-free options as people like to have those choices."

Bobby Singh is the manager of the IGA next door and feels that having all the stores open is going to benefit everyone in the centre, and the surrounding area.

Ipswich Coffee Hub is open in The Oaks Shopping Village along with IGA and four other eateries on Naomai St, Bundamba.

Darren Hallesy