New early learning centre to open this weekend

The Bellbird Park Early Learning Centre is opening on Saturday, with a free family fun day from 10am to 12pm. BBS Communications

BRENTWOOD Forest parents are set to welcome the latest addition to the community with the new Bellbird Park Early Learning Centre officially opening its doors on Saturday.

Guests will celebrate the day with a free family fun day from 10am to 12pm that will feature face painting, a morning tea, a meet and greet with staff and other locals and a tour of the equipment and facilities.

The new facility will greatly enhance the area's education services, offering families the convenience of before and after school care services for children up to the age of 12.

AVID Property Group Development Manager Peter MacLeod welcomed the opening of the centre, saying he was looking forward to watching the community's education hub grow.

"It is a welcome addition to the educational services here, with the Bellbird Park State Secondary College opening just last year," Mr MacLeod said.

"Some parents will be able to keep the school run to just one stop, with the early learning centre opening right next door to the Bellbird Park State Secondary College.

"Facilities like this are also vital for working families in the area and, with the new Federal government childcare package initiative, local parents will have access to a great affordable childcare option close to home, " he added.

The government's new childcare subsidy package will mean families earning $186,958 or less will have a no claim cap* as of July 2.