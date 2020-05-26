New Early Learning Centre for Greater Springfield

As Greater Springfield continues to grow in population so does its offerings with Harmony Early Learning Centre recently announced as it’s latest addition.

The Harmony Early Learning Journey childcare centre will be located on the corner of Spring Mountain Boulevard & Grande Ave, and will cater for age groups from 6 weeks – 5 years.

Harmony Early Learning Journey managing director Chris Giufre said they hoped to open early next year.

“We’re hoping to open early, to mid January and we’re on track with that,” Mr Giufre said.

“The childcare centre is part of a wider development with two stages and the other is a retail component.”

The childcare centre is already taking enrolments.

“We have a dedicated team to help with enrolments and we have a great interest in the centre,” Mr Giufre said.

Mr Giufre said the demand and growth in Greater Springfield ultimately led to the company’s decision to open up a centre in the region.

“The location is fantastic and is right across the road from a school,” he said.

The early learning centre will also open up the opportunity for local residents to gain employment with up to 35 potential positions available at the centre.

“Typically what we do is bring in admin and centre directors on two months before opening and they’ll help us build the team,” he said.

“There is an opportunity for people who inquire about jobs and that is something we’ll look more closely at inn October and November.”

For enrolment inquiries call 1300 427 666 or visit www.harmonylearning.com.au