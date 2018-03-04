New e-petition calls on state to 'stop the carnage'

ALMOST 700 people have signed a new petition calling for an overpass to be built at a busy section of the Warrego Hwy.

With the support of the LNP's Lockyer MP Jim McDonald, Somerset resident Paul Williams lodged the E-Petition on Thursday.

Mr Williams has called on the State Government to construct an overpass at Minden, along the Warrego Highway intersection of Lowood-Minden Road and Tallegalla Road.

Within 24-hours of the petition going live, more than 650 people showed their support for the proposal.

By Sunday morning, the number was just shy of 700.

The e-petition requests the upgrade be considered "to end the carnage" by the investigation and implementation of planning, financing and construction of the overpass.

"(Residents draw attention to) the unacceptable situation confronting road users, residents, businesses and the local school community which have led to an appalling number of incidents, accidents and fatalities and their associated cost to the community, at the intersection," the petition reads.

Mr McDonald passionately supported the petition.

The State Government has already begun a $10 million upgrade project at the intersection but Mr McDonald said the planned works won't solve the intersection's woes.

"I am a believer in doing it once and doing it right," Mr McDonald said.

The State Government upgrade includes;

Improving the safety of traffic movements by separating and reducing the conflict points and improving turning lanes.

Decreasing the waiting times (by up to 50%) for vehicles crossing the intersection from both Tallegalla Road and Lowood-Minden Road.

Reducing congestion by providing longer auxiliary lanes to allow more capacity and prevent queueing vehicles blocking traffic.

Preventing buses and long vehicles overhanging into Warrego Highway traffic while giving way in the median.

Providing safer bus stop locations, removed from Warrego Highway.

Limiting private land resumptions and associated impacts to local property owners.

Limiting the increase in travel distance when travelling north-south across the intersection - direct access remains.

Ensuring performance of the corridor by minimising additional vehicle kilometres of travel, minimising delays and queuing in the short and medium term.

Sign the e-petition online at http://www.parliament.qld.gov.au/work-of-assembly.

Read more about the State Government project already underway here.