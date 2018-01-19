New dog park receives official name

Greater Springfield's exciting new dog park has just been approved and named.

Greater Springfield's exciting new dog park has just been approved and named.

ORION Springfield Central has received Development Approval for a bespoke sculpture to feature as part of the new Off-Leash Dog Park set to open early this year.

The 3.2metre puppy Sirius got its name from the sky's brightest star known as 'Orion's Dog' which follows the Orion constellation and will also be the name of the new dog park scheduled to open in the coming months.

Centre Manager Melissa Crittenden said given the centre was already named after one of the most well-known constellations in the Southern Hemisphere, it made sense to name the dog park the 'Sirius Off-leash Park' after the constellation's four-legged friend.

"The sculpture will sit within the small dog side of the dog park peering inquisitively over the fence that is to separate the small dog section from the large dog section,” Ms Crittenden said.

The off leash park is the first time in Australia a dog park will be included within a shopping centre.

In addition to shaded seating and grassed areas, the park will offer a number of pieces of canine exercise equipment as well as dog-friendly water bubblers.

Orion Springfield Central is also home to a dedicated Pet Café and Doggy Day Care at Bad Wolf Boutique.

For more information stay tuned to the Orion Springfield Central Facebook page.