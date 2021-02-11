New dog grooming business a dream come true

What the Pup owner Jamie Ayala with her Westie Daisy.

What the Pup owner Jamie Ayala with her Westie Daisy.

AS she approached her 30th birthday, Jamie Ayala decided she wanted to start doing something she loved so much it felt like she’d never work another day in life.

She has fulfilled that ambition by starting her first business in one of Ipswich’s fastest growing suburbs.

Ms Ayala opened up dog grooming salon What the Pup in Augustine Heights just before Christmas, offering a full range of grooming services and dog daycare.

What the Pup owner Jamie Ayala with her Westie Daisy.

It also sells personalised collars and dog treats from local supplier Bow Tie Pets.

Ms Ayala has been doing dog grooming for five years on the side while working a full-time day job.

“It was just a hobby of mine,” she said.

“I originally came from a background in the entertainment industry.

“I was working in television then moved to do more marketing roles and executive assistant roles and I was doing that for a large retail company.

“One day I got sick of the corporate life and decided I wanted to do something that I loved coming to work to do.

“I did a course about three years ago and from there I started working in corporate salons and private salons.

“I met a lot of people who had a lot of experience in the industry and learnt a lot of things.

“I thought it was time to branch out on my own.”

LOCAL NEWS: Dr Bob calls it a day after delivering thousands of bubs

The 29-year-old, who lives in Underwood, was familiar with Greater Springfield as her partner’s family has lived in the area for a long time.

“It’s got a really nice community feel to it,” she said.

“I noticed out in the new development areas like Springfield and Augustine Heights that people had a really happy lifestyle.

“They’re a bit outside of the hustle and bustle. They’re generally happier people and they have happier pets.

“I think that’s really exciting to have a business in the area just to see that growth.”

There has never been a better time than now to be in business with man’s best friend.

According to data from industry analysts IBISWorld, online sales of pet supplies and food in Australia have risen by 18 per cent year on year since 2015.

The industry has largely been shielded from the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Australia has one of the highest rates of pet ownership in the world, with more than 60 per cent of households owning a pet.

“I think there’s a huge shift towards the whole idea of pet parenting,” Ms Ayala said.

“Owners are treating their pets like they’re children.

“I feel people are really valuing what a pet can bring to their life and in response they’re giving them the best; the best food and the best groomer.”

READ MORE: Mum’s death in watchhouse leads to calls for custody change

Ms Ayala said she loved her job but it could be tricky handling different dogs every day.

She owns a Westie called Daisy.

“We have to get to know every dog like they’re people,” she said.

“It’s really tough mentally as well as physically because you’re handling so many different personalities and characteristics.

“They act so differently once they’ve had a groom or a bath even.

“As soon as I wash (Daisy) and give her a groom she has a different personality about her.

“She holds her head up a bit higher.

“I think dogs really feel what we feel when we unwind after a long day and take a bath and that sort of thing.

“It really does wonders for their personality as well as their physical health.”

What the Pup is located on the shopping complex at 85 Leon Capra Drive, Augustine Heights.

Visit here for more information.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already - activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.