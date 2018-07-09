Menu
Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt with dismissed Ipswich councillors.
EXPLAINED: Why council's court challenge doesn't matter

Hayden Johnson
9th Jul 2018 1:32 PM | Updated: 1:45 PM
THE State Government has withdrawn its show-cause notice to avoid Ipswich ratepayers from footing the bill for an expansive and drawn-out legal process.

New legislation will be introduced in the Queensland Parliament next month to fast-track the dismissal of the council.

By doing that, Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe will withdraw his two show-cause notices, which the council challenged in the Supreme Court.

"The council have clearly sought to drag this matter out through every legal process possible," Mr Hinchliffe said.

The withdrawal of the notices means the council has no grounds to challenge the dismissal in the Supreme Court.

It was expected thousands of dollars would be spent in legal bills, with the council using its own insurance policy after coverage from the Local Government Association of Queensland was rejected.

Mr Hinchliffe will instead introduce specially-crafted laws to remove councillors and appoint an administrator.

They will be introduced in the Queensland Parliament on the week of August 21.

Until then, councillors will remain in their jobs.

