New direction for handmade home decor business

FRESH START: Gail (left) and Pete Williams are moving on from Wood 'n' Shabby with Emma-Jean Smith (right) taking over the shop, which will be renamed Her House of Resin and Co. Rob Williams

AS SOON as Ipswich artist Emma-Jean Smith walked through her shop door, Gail Williams knew she was the perfect fit.

Her handmade home decor business Wood 'n' Shabby had its last day of trade on Sunday, with Gail and husband Pete deciding now was the right time to slow down and focus on their other venture.

Wood 'n' Shabby started in May last year.

A change of building owners prompted the couple to turn their full attention to their other business Something Different Furniture, based at Raceview.

Ms Smith came on board in January as a stockist and will take the shop in a new direction, as it rebrands as Her House of Resin and Co for its grand opening on October 8.

"In the beginning, it was all about creating a shop that was stocking handmade (items) of the highest quality," Ms Williams said.

"We feel we have achieved this. (Something Different Furniture) has grown so much it requires us to work it together.

"We're so excited and happy for Emma-Jean. We'll support her all the way. It's not the end, we're just going in different paths."

Ms Smith said she set herself a goal of having her own shop within five years after setting up creative outlet Her House of Resin in October last year.

"(The new shop) will be a collective of artists, wood turners and creative souls," she said.

"It's going to have a new vibe, a new feel. I've been sourcing other local artists, small businesses and we're going to have a range of different home wares. Everything will be handmade. (We will be) providing high quality finishes made and sourced locally.

"I'm excited but terrified."

The business will host resin art classes on Saturdays starting from November, which Ms Smith said isn't currently offered in Ipswich.

For more information on Something Different Furniture and Her House of Resin and Co, visit their Facebook pages.