New digs for old mechanic after three decades

NEW SITE: AutoCare Ipswich owner Richard Peasey is getting ready to move his business to West Ipswich after 35 years on Brisbane St.

NEW SITE: AutoCare Ipswich owner Richard Peasey is getting ready to move his business to West Ipswich after 35 years on Brisbane St. David Nielsen

AFTER 35 years servicing Ipswich customers, one of the city's most well-known businesses is about to undergo its first major change.

AutoCare has been a constant fixture on Brisbane St since it opened in 1983, even withstanding devastating flooding and living to tell the tale.

After decades in the same place, owner Richard Peasey is packing up the tools and re-locating to a new, bigger and better serviced workshop in West Ipswich.

He took over the business from his dad, Martyn, in 2004 and not much has changed since. Until now that is.

"It has been a very hard decision to move from this site, but knowing we have found the right place and with all the development going on in the area, I think we have made the right decision and we are really looking forward to the future," Mr Peasey said.

"Dad still has hand in the business and while he's proud to see it expand, he'll have a bit of nostalgia leaving this site. He sees the direction I'm taking and he's very proud."

Mr Peasey said loyal customers were vital in keeping the business alive and even helping to clean up after the workshop was inundated in the 2011 floods.

"There is one gentleman in particular and we have been servicing his vehicle since we opened. He's got an immaculate little old car and we have been the only ones servicing it since he bought it new," he said.

"Every time we see him come back it's an indication of the service we offer, to see him coming back all these years.

"The community really helped us after the floods and it was that not give up attitude that helped us pitch in and work hard and we did what we had to do to get ourselves back open and running again.

"With everyone that was able to come and help us clean, we had the place re-painted and we were working on care in within a week of being able to get back into the site. It was the really positive attitude that got us up and going so quickly."

AutoCare Ipswich will re-open at 3 Hooper St, West Ipswich on February 5. The site on Brisbane St will close on February 1.